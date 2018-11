The highly-anticipated collabo between Iggy Azalea and Ellie Goulding has finally made its way to the Internet, in full.

“Heavy Crown” is one of five new tracks included in the re-release of Iggy’s debut LP, now rebranded as Reclassified.

Iggy spits braggadocio poetics on being the one everyone slept on, while the Brit singer Goulding assists with powerful vocals. Spin it below.

Photo: Instagram