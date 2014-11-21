Action Bronson & Killer Mike Have Rap Battle On Treadmills [VIDEO]

Top flight MCs usually have a few skills in common, one of which is breath control. Literal heavyweights Action Bronson and Killer Mike recently had their abilities tested during an appearance on The Eric Andre Show.

Bronsolino and Killer Kill were set to duke it out in a good old fashioned rap battle, while walking on treadmills. Needless to say the it was quiet for any staggering bars the moment the power was cut on. And yes, it’s as comedic as it sounds.

Press play below to see how this would-be rap battle panned out. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: YouTube