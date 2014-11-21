Jay Electronica Performs New Song In Miami, Possibly From Mythical Album

Jay Electronica’s output of albums is pretty much non-existent, but he does travel the world and occasionally perform. The Roc Nation rapper was recently in Miami where he blessed those in a attendance with a new song.

WatchLOUD reports that the “Exhibit C” rapper performed for about 200 people at Bardot in Miami on Wednesday, November 19.

Listen below to that snippet the full version, which sounds like an alternate/extended version of his “Control” verse, on the flip. We suggest you not hold your breath while waiting on that LP, Act II: Patents of Nobility (The Turn), though.

—

Photo: YouTube

1 2Next page »