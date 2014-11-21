Another Actress Accuses Bill Cosby Of Sexual Assault [VIDEO]

Model-actress Angela Leslie is now the eighth woman to come forward and say Bill Cosby sexually assaulted her.

In a recent one-on-one, Leslie told the Daily News he manipulated her during an impromptu audition, circa 1992.

Via DailyNews:

“If you want to act, show me what you’ve got. Pretend you’re intoxicated,” she recalled he demanded. The egotistical comedian then poured Leslie a stiff drink and told her to act like she was blasted on booze. “I couldn’t drink it,” she recounted. “I tasted it and put it down. Then he asked me to go into the bathroom and wet my hair. . . . I walked back out, and he had removed his clothing and gotten into bed.” Cosby began rubbing against the actress before pouring lotion into her palm and pulling her hand under the blankets. “With his hand on top of mine, he had me massage his penis,” she said. “He masturbated with my hand. I wasn’t pulling back. I was in shock.”

Watch the full account, HERE.

—

Photo: Daily News (screenshot)