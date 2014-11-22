Eminem & DJ Whoo Kid – Shady Classics Mixtape [LISTEN]

Eminem and DJ Whoo Kid team up to create Shady Classics, a mixtape full of fan-favorite tracks in advance of the Shady XV compilation LP arriving on November 24.
Clocking in at 66 tracks, the audible compilation celebrates 15 years of the label’s success. Slim Shady and DJ Whoo Kid host the project, which features classic street cuts, freestyles, remixes, fan favorites and more. That includes Eminem’s “Wanksta,” 50 Cent’s “What Up Gangsta,” and more.
Pre-order on Shady XV via iTunes. Stream the Shady Classics mixtape here.
1. Eminem, Paul Rosenberg Intro
2. Public Enemy #1
3. We’re Back
4. Invasion
5. 50 Cent- What Up Gangsta
6. Go To Sleep
7. Rabbit Run
8. We All Die One Day Feat. 50 Cent & Lloyd Banks
9. American Psycho Feat. B Real
10. D12- Fight Music
11. Freestyle #1
12. Obie Trice- Lady Feat. Eminem
13. The Re-Up
14. 50 Cent- Don’t Push Me Feat. Eminem
15. Stat Quo- By My Side
16. Yelawolf- Hard White (Remix) Feat. T.I.
17. D12- Devil’s Night
18. Hit Em Up Freestyle
19. Dr. Dre- Say What You Say Feat. Eminem
20. 50 Cent- Heat
21. Eminem- Wanksta
22. 50 Cent- Wanksta
23. 50 Cent- My Gun Go Off
24. Quitter
25. Lloyd Banks- Where I’m At Feat. Eminem
26. Bad Meets Evil- Living Proof
27. Eminem Skit
28. Bad Meets Evil- Scary Movies
29. 50 Cent- Ski Mask (Remix)
30. 2009 BET Hip Hop Awards Freestyle Eminem
31. Obie Trice- The Set Up Feat. Redman & Nate Dogg
32. D12- 6 In The Morning
33. 50 Cent- I’ll Still Kill Feat. Akon
34. 50 Cent- Position Of Power
35. Eminem Skit
36. Detroit Vs. Everybody Feat. Royce Da 5’9″, Big Sean, Danny Brown, & DeJ Loaf
37. Shady XV Shoutout
38. 50 Cent- PIMP (Remix) Feat. Snoop Dogg
39. 50 Cent- Man Down
40. 50 Cent- Patiently Waiting Feat. Eminem
41. Alchemist Freestyle
42. 50 Cent- Gunz Come Out
43. Freestyle 2
44. Symphony In H
45. D12- Git Up
46. No Apologies
47. Ca$his- Pistol Poppin Feat. Eminem
48. Obie Trice- All My Life Feat. Nate Dogg
49. Bad Meets Evil- Above The Law
50. 50 Cent- I Get Money (Forbes Remix) Feat. Jay Z
51. Obie Trice- Cry Now (Remix) Feat. Kuniva, Bobby Creekwater, Cashi$ & Stat Quo
52. Eminem Skit
53. I’m Having A Relapse Freestyle
54. D12- These Drugs
55. Girls
56. Eminem & Nate Dogg- My Name
57. 50 Cent- In My Hood
58. 50 Cent- High All The Time
59. D12- How Come
60. Obie Trice- Shit Hits The Fan Feat. Dr. Dre
61. Yelawolf- Box Chevy
62. Session One Feat. Slaughterhouse
63. Tony Yayo- Drama Setter Feat. Eminem
64. 50 Cent- The Mechanic
65. Guts Over Fear Feat. Sia
66. Eminem Shady XV Outro
DOWNLOAD: Eminem & DJ Whoo Kid – Shady Classics Mixtape
