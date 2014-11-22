Eminem & DJ Whoo Kid – Shady Classics Mixtape [LISTEN]

Eminem and DJ Whoo Kid team up to create Shady Classics, a mixtape full of fan-favorite tracks in advance of the Shady XV compilation LP arriving on November 24.

Clocking in at 66 tracks, the audible compilation celebrates 15 years of the label’s success. Slim Shady and DJ Whoo Kid host the project, which features classic street cuts, freestyles, remixes, fan favorites and more. That includes Eminem’s “Wanksta,” 50 Cent’s “What Up Gangsta,” and more.

Pre-order on Shady XV via iTunes. Stream the Shady Classics mixtape here.

1. Eminem, Paul Rosenberg Intro

2. Public Enemy #1

3. We’re Back

4. Invasion

5. 50 Cent- What Up Gangsta

6. Go To Sleep

7. Rabbit Run

8. We All Die One Day Feat. 50 Cent & Lloyd Banks

9. American Psycho Feat. B Real

10. D12- Fight Music

11. Freestyle #1

12. Obie Trice- Lady Feat. Eminem

13. The Re-Up

14. 50 Cent- Don’t Push Me Feat. Eminem

15. Stat Quo- By My Side

16. Yelawolf- Hard White (Remix) Feat. T.I.

17. D12- Devil’s Night

18. Hit Em Up Freestyle

19. Dr. Dre- Say What You Say Feat. Eminem

20. 50 Cent- Heat

21. Eminem- Wanksta

22. 50 Cent- Wanksta

23. 50 Cent- My Gun Go Off

24. Quitter

25. Lloyd Banks- Where I’m At Feat. Eminem

26. Bad Meets Evil- Living Proof

27. Eminem Skit

28. Bad Meets Evil- Scary Movies

29. 50 Cent- Ski Mask (Remix)

30. 2009 BET Hip Hop Awards Freestyle Eminem

31. Obie Trice- The Set Up Feat. Redman & Nate Dogg

32. D12- 6 In The Morning

33. 50 Cent- I’ll Still Kill Feat. Akon

34. 50 Cent- Position Of Power

35. Eminem Skit

36. Detroit Vs. Everybody Feat. Royce Da 5’9″, Big Sean, Danny Brown, & DeJ Loaf

37. Shady XV Shoutout

38. 50 Cent- PIMP (Remix) Feat. Snoop Dogg

39. 50 Cent- Man Down

40. 50 Cent- Patiently Waiting Feat. Eminem

41. Alchemist Freestyle

42. 50 Cent- Gunz Come Out

43. Freestyle 2

44. Symphony In H

45. D12- Git Up

46. No Apologies

47. Ca$his- Pistol Poppin Feat. Eminem

48. Obie Trice- All My Life Feat. Nate Dogg

49. Bad Meets Evil- Above The Law

50. 50 Cent- I Get Money (Forbes Remix) Feat. Jay Z

51. Obie Trice- Cry Now (Remix) Feat. Kuniva, Bobby Creekwater, Cashi$ & Stat Quo

52. Eminem Skit

53. I’m Having A Relapse Freestyle

54. D12- These Drugs

55. Girls

56. Eminem & Nate Dogg- My Name

57. 50 Cent- In My Hood

58. 50 Cent- High All The Time

59. D12- How Come

60. Obie Trice- Shit Hits The Fan Feat. Dr. Dre

61. Yelawolf- Box Chevy

62. Session One Feat. Slaughterhouse

63. Tony Yayo- Drama Setter Feat. Eminem

64. 50 Cent- The Mechanic

65. Guts Over Fear Feat. Sia

66. Eminem Shady XV Outro

DOWNLOAD: Eminem & DJ Whoo Kid – Shady Classics Mixtape

