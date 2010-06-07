Tracklist For Big Boi’s “Sir Lucious Leftfoot” Revealed, Andre 3000 Not Featured

“Jive Records is trying to block 3 Stacks from being on the album…”

As the July 6th release date for Big Boi’s Sir Lucious Leftfoot: The Son of Chico Dusty album quickly approaches, ½ of the legendary Kast is revealing more details.

As previously reported Big Boi’s been chronicling his journey to the album’s release date and dropped the video for his single “Shutterbugg.”

Now the tracklist for his solo project is being revealed and confirms features from T.I., Janelle Monae, Yelawolf, Sleepy Brown, Gucci Mane and Khujo Goodie.

Surprisingly absent from the album is his partner in rhyme Andre 3000 who was reportedly set to be featured on three tracks that obviously didn’t make the final cut.

Boi has since taken to his Twitter page to clarify why his longtime companion isn’t featured and blamed it on his former label home of Jive Records.

“Jive Records is trying to block 3 Stacks from being on the album. Boi Stop!!!!”



Three Stacks did contribute to the project however and produced “You Ain’t No DJ” featuring rap newcomer Yelawolf.

Despite 3000’s vocal absence on the project, the album still features Jamie Foxx, George Clinton and Too Short, which should make for an interesting musical mélange.

The cover and tracklisting for Big Boi’s Sir Lucious Leftfoot album is below.





1. Feel Me (Intro)

2. Daddy Fat Sax

3. Turns Me On feat. Sleepy Brown & Joi

4. Follow Us feat. Vonnegutt

5. Shutterbugg feat. Cutty

6. General Patton

7. Tangerine feat. T.I. & Khujo Goodie

8. You Ain’t No DJ feat. Yelawolf

9. Hustle Blood feat. Jamie Foxx

10. Be Still feat. Janelle Monáe

11. Fo Yo Sorrows feat. George Clinton, Too Short & Sam Chris

12. Night Night feat. B.o.B & Joi

13. Shine Blockas feat. Gucci Mane

14. The Train Pt. 2 (Sir Lucious Left Foot Saves The Day) feat. Sam Chris

15. Back Up Plan