Iggy Azalea, Lil Wayne, Fergie & More Perform At 2014 AMAs [VIDEOS]

The 2014 American Music Awards, hosted by none other than Pitbull, went down at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles, Sunday night (Nov. 23).

A lengthy list of performances –– both weird and just plain struggle –– included the likes of Lil Wayne with Christina Milian, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd, Iggy Azalea (who beat Eminem and Drake for “Favorite Rap/Hip Hop Album”), Fergie, Jennifer Lopez and more.

Watch below and beyond to catch some of the evening’s most talked about performances.

—

Photo: Getty

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »