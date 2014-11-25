Cory Gunz Gets Bashed By Black Twitter For Blaming President Obama For Darren Wilson Decision [Photos]

It pays off to vote and educate yourself on the issues that you’re voting on, Hip-Hop people.

Cory Gunz is currently become a slander and meme for an erroneous tweet regarding the Mike Brown verdict, directly his anger towards President Obama.

“If Darren Wilson get off, I’m blaming Obama,” the Young Money stalwart tweeted as the world sat on edge awaiting the grand jury’s decision on whether or not to indict the Ferguson officer on charges over the teenager’s death.

Of course, the turmoil in Ferguson isn’t a federal issue and the president–no matter how informed he may be on the matter–has nothing to do with it.

Black Twitter obviously knew this and they broke out the ruler across Young Cory’s knuckles as response for his naivety.

Perhaps the most ironic thing about all this is the tweet his father, Peter sent out a couple of weeks ago.

Amazing how the press turned on Obama.. Disgusting job with no power yet you take all the blame.. — Peter Gunz (@IamPeterGunz) November 5, 2014

The contrast in the thought processes speak for themselves. Hit the gallery to below to see the slander Cory rightfully brought up himself.

