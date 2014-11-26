Big Sean Hands Out Turkeys In Detroit Once Again [PHOTOS]

With his parents by his side, Big Sean once again gave back to his hometown community of Detroit and passed out turkeys.

The “IDFWU” rapper never applies the principle to the city that raised him and together with his nonprofit organization the Sean Anderson Foundation in partnership with Tarence Wheeler Productions, 1,000 Thanksgiving birds and canned were given out 1,000 families.

The event took place earlier today (November 25) inside the River Rouge High School Gymnasium, located just outside of D-Town.

Hit the gallery below to see the rest of the flicks from the event. Sean Don hasn’t been too vocal about it on social media because his humility and philanthropy go hand in hand like one that’s passing out turkeys.

