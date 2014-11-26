Chris Rock Hints At Good Hair Sequel After Halle Berry Lawsuit

Chris Rock turned heads in 2009 with his controversial comedy documentary, Good Hair, which tackled the touchy subject of Black women and hair. With the recent legal tussles between Halle Berry and ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry over their daughter’s hair going public, Rock hinted at a sequel.

On Monday, Berry took Aubry to court over her six-year-old daughter’s hair being straightened by the dad. Berry alleged that Aubry was trying to alter Nahla’s appearance by straightening her naturally curly hair and lightening its color. Rock reposted a screenshot to his Instagram account that highlighted the lawsuit, with Rock adding, “It might be time for ‘Good Hair 2’” in the caption.

Rock posted the same screenshot again with the caption, “Look like it’s time to film ‘Good Hair 2’” almost immediately after.

Rock wasn’t done making jabs over the situation, and posted yet another screenshot of Berry but there was more humor added this time. The screenshot headline read “Halle Berry gets court order banning ex-boyfriend from straightening their daughter’s hair.”

Rock’s Instagram caption for that last photo, “Finally Some Black Justice,” was perhaps in reference to the recent grand jury decision in Ferguson, Mo. in where officer Darren Wilson was not indicted over the shooting death of Michael “Mike” Brown.

It can assumed that Rock was speaking directly to that moment as just before that quip, he posted a famous W.E.B. Du Bois quote along with the civil rights icon’s photo that read, “A system cannot fail those it was never meant to protect.”

Hit the jump to see the other posts.

—

Photo: WENN

1 2 3 4Next page »