Juicy J & Lil Wayne Prove Bands Make Them Dance [VIDEO]

Say the phrase, “Bandz will make her…,” and someone will surely reply “dance” with the quickness. Two years after releasing the breakout single, Juicy J proved that it’s still as potent a jam as ever during a headlining performance at Red Bull Sound Select’s “30 Days In LA” series.

Taking over The Fonda, opening acts, Chicago rapper Tree and Atlanta collective Two-9, warmed up the crowed for the Juiceman. Performing a set full of hits, the Taylor Gang member had attendees in the palm of his when he played “Bandz A Make Her Dance.” And to make it better, he was assisted by Lil Wayne, as money trickled down from the sky.

Peep a visual of Juicy J’s “30 Days In LA” show below.

Photo: Vimeo