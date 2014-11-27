Hit Skrewface ft. Freddie Gibbs, G-Wiz & Fleezy Skywalker – “Grippin Grain” [LISTEN]

Whether holiday or hell day, the motto in Gary, Indiana remains the same. At any rate, Hit Skrewface is eating this Thanksgiving with the release of Hitsville USA Vol. 3.

Not one to be stingy with the feast on the bare bones record, “Grippin’ Grain,” the ESGN pie is divided four ways as Freddie Gibbs, G-Wiz and Fleezy Skywalker all kick the Midwestern type of flow rappers covet and fans can’t get enough of it.

Stream “Grippin Grain” below and check out Hitsville USA Vol. 3. on iTunes right now.

Photo: Instagram/Hit Skrewface