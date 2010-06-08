CLOSE
Eminem’s “Recovery” Is Dripping…Must Be A Leak

Well folks, it was only a matter of time before it happened and the leak of Drake‘s Thank Me Later only served to give a little extra time before the inevitable.

Having two weeks before the official release of Recovery, Eminem‘s upcoming album is going through a heavy amount of piping problems as it has sprung a leak.

“No Love” feat. Lil Wayne

“Talkin 2 Myself” feat. Kobe

What are your thoughts so far on the new sound and direction for Marshall Mathers now that he’s clean?

Close