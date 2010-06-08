Capone-N-Noreaga – “Camouflage Season” Mixtape [Download]

With the lackluster reception to 2009’s Channel 10, it’s safe to say that Capone-N-Noreaga may have needed to hit the reset button and get a re-do.

Everybody deserves at least one…

Now aligned with Raekwon‘s imprint, the duo partner up with DJ Green Lantern on the road to The War Report 2 and present their latest mixtape Camouflage Season.

“Queensbridge” feat. Imam T.H.U.G.

1. Camouflage Skit

2. Camouflage Season For The World (Prod. By DJ Green Lantern)

3. Project Boy Remix (Joell Ortiz Feat. Capone-N-Noreaga)

4. CNN vs. CCC Feat. Rick Ross, Imam T.H.U.G., Triple C’s (Gunplay, Torch, Young Breed) & SHO (Prod. By Hazardis Soundz)

5. Slime (Vado Feat. Imam T.H.U.G. & Noreaga)

6. Exhibit CNN Feat. DJ EFN

7. Queensbridge Feat. Imam T.H.U.G. (Prod. By Tony Heathcliff)

8. The Streets Got A New Face

9. Check It Yo Yo Yo Feat. Imam T.H.U.G. (Prod. By Hazardis Soundz)

10. Headshot Feat. Imam T.H.U.G. (Prod. By DJ Green Lantern)

11. All In Feat. Imam T.H.U.G., Glacierz DaViLLe, SHO & Fahyed (Prod. By Hazardis Soundz)

12. Going In Freestyle

13. Head Off Feat. Imam T.H.U.G.

14. It’s Over (Armageddon Feat. Fat Joe, Noreaga & Doo Wop)

15. Kick It 2 ‘Em Man Feat. Tragedy Khadafi & Imam T.H.U.G. (Prod. By Vin Tha Chin)

16. 1st Degree Murder Feat. Glacierz DaViLLe & Fat Joe (Prod. By Hazardis Soundz)

