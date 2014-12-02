Faith Evans Details Biggie Duet Album The King And I [VIDEO]

Twenty years after the Notorious B.I.G. liberated his landmark debut album “Ready To Die,” Faith Evans is granted the permission to release a duet LP.

In a HuffPost Live interview Monday (Dec. 1), the R&B star details the upcoming collaborative effort with her late husband, titled The King And I.

Via HuffPost:

“I’ve been thinking that it would be something great to do for a long time,” Evans told host Marc Lamont Hill. “And I told Mrs. Wallace [Biggie’s mother] several years ago that one day I want to do this. So we have her blessing on it.” Evans said she plans on making all new music on the album, not just remixes of Biggie’s catalog. “I’m making completely new records, some of which will be mostly me singing and maybe him rapping a bridge. Some of which will be him rapping most of the song and maybe me just singing the hooks,” she said. “But I’m going to play around with it. I have a few ideas.”

Watch the interview in full, below.

//

—

Photo: Instagram