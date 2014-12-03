Run The Jewels – “Oh My Darling (Don’t Cry)” [VIDEO]

Run The Jewels are bombarding fans content, and we, for one, have no problem with that. From the Run The Jewels 2 album, the duo deliver a trippy visual for “Oh My Darling (Don’t Cry).”

Viewers are greeted with an array of shapes in psychedelic colors in the opening moments of the clip. From there, Killer Mike and El-P take the reins in scenes co-starring pole athletes, but what else would you expect from Run The Jewels? The treatment was directed by Timothy Saccenti.

Press play below to watch the video for Run The Jewels’ “Oh My Darling (Don’t Cry).” Also, be sure to grab Run The Jewels 2 via iTunes.

Photo: YouTube