G-Unit Go On Sneaker Spree In Flight Club NYC [VIDEO]

Famed sneaker consignment shop Flight Club primarily became Complex‘s home base for a new series, in which rappers talk about and eventually purchase kicks. The latest installment features G-Unit members 50 Cent, Tony Yayo and Kidd Kidd.

Each rapper has a different relationship with shoes. Fif, though informed about the latest footwear, doesn’t consider himself to be a sneakerhead, because priorities. Yayo and Kidd Kidd, however, are known cop-a-holics, and it shows, as Joe La Puma asks them questions that sparks memories and nostalgia. Meanwhile, G-Unit’s leader couldn’t get over how much Flight Club prices up their products; this goes double for the Nike Air Yeezy 2, which retailed for $6K.

See who copped what by pressing play below. Is this your favorite episode of Complex

