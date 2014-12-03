Bill Cosby Sued In New 40-Year-Old Sexual Assault Allegation

The onslaught of Bill Cosby rape/sexual misconduct allegations have provided a lot of hearsay with no action.

Judy Huth of Riverside County filed a lawsuit in n Los Angeles County Superior Court yesterday, December 2 to change that.

According to MSN, Huth alleges that in 1974, she was a 15-year-old girl who just happened to meet Cosby on a movie set in a San Marino park where the legendary actor happened to be filming at. One thing led to another (most notably the girls being groomed in the director’s chair and questioned about their age) and Cosby convinced her and her 16-year-old friend to head back to the Playboy Mansion the following Saturday.

It was there when Huth says she endured a “traumatic incident, at such a tender age, has caused psychological damage and mental anguish for plaintiff that has caused her significant problems throughout her life,” according to her lawsuit.

Cosby is said to have served the girls multiple alcoholic beverages as they competed in games of billiards. After Huth came from the bathroom, she allegedly found Cosby sitting on a bed, beckoning her to come closer. It was then the lawsuit states that funnyman attempted to “put his hand down her pants,” according to the lawsuit. He then allegedly took the teen’s hand in his and performed a sexual act on himself “without her consent.”

Neither Cosby or Huth’s attorneys responded to latest allegation going viral. Representatives for the comedian have continuously slammed the mounting charges against their client but at this rate, it may be time to draw up a new statement.

The string of negative press forced Cosby to step down from his position on Temple University’s Board of Trustees earlier in the week.

—

Photo: Carrie Devorah/WENN