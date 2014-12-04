Cam’ron – 1st Of The Month Vol. 6 EP [LISTEN]

Cam’ron continues his run of short, but sweet music releases with his 1st Of The Month Vol. 6 EP.

Five tracks deep, the Harlem rapper concludes his monthly series with a bang. And that’s from opening and closing, the former of which jumpstarts with an energetic cut called “All Dat There Mine,” featuring Gunplay and Killa Cam’s significant other JuJu. Sen City and Rod Rhaspy wrap up the guest appearances.

Stream Cam’ron’s 1st Of The Month Vol. 6 guilt-free below. Purchase it via iTunes.

Photo: Instagram