Azealia Banks Ethers Iggy Azalea After Eric Garner Verdict, Calls T.I. A “Coon”

Following the grand jury verdict not to indict NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo over the choke hold death of Eric Garner, a number of hurt celebrities took to social media with utter disbelief.

Mack Wilds and the like were among those who expressed their sentiments, while others could do nothing but mourn the death of another unarmed Black man. “212” rapper Azealia Banks also took to Twitter with her two cents on the decision, slandering Iggy Azalea and T.I. in the process.

“And I dare that shoe-shining coon T.I to say something,” she added after a string of graphic insults to Iggy.

Iggy has since responded, indirectly, urging followers to get from behind the keyboard and out into the world to promote real change.

“Theres more to sparking a change than trolling on social media,” she said. “World issues shouldnt be used as a poor excuse to promote fan battles.”

Hit the gallery to see their respective tweets following the Eric Garner verdict. Did Banks go too far? Does Iggy have a point? Sound off in the comments.

—

Photos: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »