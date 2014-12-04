Alicia Keys Calls For Prayer In Powerful Ballad [VIDEO]

In the wake of national protest over the deaths of Mike Brown and Eric Garner, Alicia Keys remains consistent in her recent wave of conscious music and urges a call for divine intervention in “We Gotta Pray.”

“Pray for the world tonight/ We gotta save/ Somebody save somebody tonight,” croons the singer over an inspiring piece of cinematography.

A. Keys’ lyrics coupled with flashing images of historical and international incidents of uprising can only further inspire real life change. Now, if only we can get Jay Z and the like to weigh in as well.

—

Photo: YouTube