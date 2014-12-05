U.S. Navy Yanks Bill Cosby’s Honorary Title

Various celebrities vouching for Bill Cosby’s ensuing scandal can’t overshadow the fact that his stock is plummeting faster than Black Tuesday.

Now the United States Navy is giving their 77-year-old veteran The Dark Knight treatment saying, “We can’t afford to be seen to do business with whatever it is you’re accused of being.”

Reports CBS:

The Navy is revoking Cosby’s title of honorary chief petty officer, saying allegations of sexual abuse made against the comedian are serious and conflict with the Navy’s core values. Navy Secretary Ray Mabus and Master Chief Petty Officer Michael Stevens made the announcement Thursday in a statement. Cosby enlisted in the Navy in 1956 and served four years as a hospital corpsman before being honorably discharged in 1960 as a 3rd Class Petty Officer. The honorary title was presented to Cosby in 2011. The 77-year-old Cosby has refused to answer questions about mounting accusations that he sexually abused several women.

The court of public opinion has made their decision and it appears the verdict will stick forever. So that Bill Cosby Navy title–deserved or not–was inevitably doomed.

—

Photo: CBS