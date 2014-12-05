Chris Rock Takes Aim At Hollywood’s Racial Divide

Chris Rock is known for his fiery commentary on race in his stand-up comedy routines. The outspoken comic and actor has always spoke his mind, and does so in an essay regarding the lack of diversity and opportunities he and other Black actors have faced in Hollywood.

Rock penned a lengthy essay for The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the release of his upcoming film, Top Five. In the piece, Rock talks about his early beginnings in Hollywood by way of assistance from veteran star Eddie Murphy. Rock explains that without Murphy’s help, he wouldn’t be where he is and intends to keep paying it forward.

Now I’m not Murphy, but I’ve done fine. And I try to help young black guys coming up because those people took chances on me. Eddie didn’t have to put me in Beverly Hills Cop II. Keenen Wayans didn’t have to put me in I’m Gonna Git You Sucka. Arsenio didn’t have to let me on his show. I’d do the same for a young white guy, but here’s the difference: Someone’s going to help the white guy. Multiple people will. The people whom I’ve tried to help, I’m not sure anybody was going to help them. And I have a decent batting average. I still remember people thinking I was crazy for hiring Wanda Sykes on my old HBO show. I recommended J.B. Smoove for Saturday Night Live, and I just helped Leslie Jones get on that show.

Rock also remarked on the lack of Mexicans hired in Hollywood on all levels of the industry in the essay as well, noting that there has to be qualified workers in that demographic for studio jobs.

