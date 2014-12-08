Apple Names Beyoncé Artist Of The Year, Honors Logic With Best Rap Album

Apple today released their 2014 iTunes Store awards, highlighting the best music, movies, TV shows, apps, books and podcasts of the year.
Pharrell’s “Happy” is this year’s top-selling song on iTunes, while Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy” collabo with Charli XCX is voted best song of the year. Apple also announced that Beyoncé is artist of the year and honored burgeoning spitter Logic with best Hip-Hop/rap album of the year for Under Pressure.
See below a complete list of musical winners, below. Congrats to all.
Via Billboard:
Songs:
1. “Happy,” Pharrell
2. “All of Me,” John Legend
3. “Dark Horse,” Katy Perry
4. “Talk Dirty,” Jason Derulo
5. “Fancy,” Iggy Azalea
6. “Problem,” Ariana Grande
7. “All About That Bass,” Meghan Trainor
8. “Let It Go,” Idina Menzel
9. “Turn Down for What,” DJ Snake & Lil Jon
10. “Rude,” Magic!
Albums:
1. Frozen
2. 1989, Taylor Swift
3. Ghost Stories, Coldplay
4. In the Lonely Hour, Sam Smith
5. Guardians of the Galaxy soundtrack
6. Beyonce, Beyonce
7. Pure Heroine, Lorde
8. X, Ed Sheeran
9. The Outsiders, Eric Church
10. 5 Seconds of Summer, 5 Seconds of Summer
Apple’s Best-Ofs:
Best Artist: Beyonce, Beyonce
Best Album: 1989, Taylor Swift
Best Song: “Fancy” (feat. Charli XCX), Iggy Azalea
Best New Artist: Sam Smith
Best Pop: 1989, Taylor Swift
Best Rock: Lazaretto, Jack White
Best Alternative: Lost in the Dream, The War on Drugs
Best Hip-Hop/Rap: Under Pressure, Logic
Best Country: Pain Killer, Little Big Town
Best R&B/Soul: JHUD, Jennifer Hudson
Best Dance: New Eyes, Clean Bandit
Best Singer/Songwriter: Utah, Jamestown Revival
Best Latin: MultiViral, Calle 13
Best Electronic: Our Love, Caribou
Best Jazz: Time and Time Again, The Cookers
Best Classical: John Luther Adams: Become Ocean, Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony Orchestra
Photo: YouTube