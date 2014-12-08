Apple Names Beyoncé Artist Of The Year, Honors Logic With Best Rap Album

Apple today released their 2014 iTunes Store awards, highlighting the best music, movies, TV shows, apps, books and podcasts of the year.

Pharrell’s “Happy” is this year’s top-selling song on iTunes, while Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy” collabo with Charli XCX is voted best song of the year. Apple also announced that Beyoncé is artist of the year and honored burgeoning spitter Logic with best Hip-Hop/rap album of the year for Under Pressure.

See below a complete list of musical winners, below. Congrats to all.

Via Billboard:

Songs:

1. “Happy,” Pharrell

2. “All of Me,” John Legend

3. “Dark Horse,” Katy Perry

4. “Talk Dirty,” Jason Derulo

5. “Fancy,” Iggy Azalea

6. “Problem,” Ariana Grande

7. “All About That Bass,” Meghan Trainor

8. “Let It Go,” Idina Menzel

9. “Turn Down for What,” DJ Snake & Lil Jon

10. “Rude,” Magic!

Albums:

1. Frozen

2. 1989, Taylor Swift

3. Ghost Stories, Coldplay

4. In the Lonely Hour, Sam Smith

5. Guardians of the Galaxy soundtrack

6. Beyonce, Beyonce

7. Pure Heroine, Lorde

8. X, Ed Sheeran

9. The Outsiders, Eric Church

10. 5 Seconds of Summer, 5 Seconds of Summer

Apple’s Best-Ofs:

Best Artist: Beyonce, Beyonce

Best Album: 1989, Taylor Swift

Best Song: “Fancy” (feat. Charli XCX), Iggy Azalea

Best New Artist: Sam Smith

Best Pop: 1989, Taylor Swift

Best Rock: Lazaretto, Jack White

Best Alternative: Lost in the Dream, The War on Drugs

Best Hip-Hop/Rap: Under Pressure, Logic

Best Country: Pain Killer, Little Big Town

Best R&B/Soul: JHUD, Jennifer Hudson

Best Dance: New Eyes, Clean Bandit

Best Singer/Songwriter: Utah, Jamestown Revival

Best Latin: MultiViral, Calle 13

Best Electronic: Our Love, Caribou

Best Jazz: Time and Time Again, The Cookers

Best Classical: John Luther Adams: Become Ocean, Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony Orchestra

—

Photo: YouTube