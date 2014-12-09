50 Cent Slaughters Fan On Instagram Who Criticizes Him For Seeing Exodus: Gods and Kings

As you’ve likely heard by now, a chunk of the world is none-too-pleased with the casting choices in Ridley Scott’s new movie Exodus: Gods and Kings.

The biblical thriller casts the likes of Christian Bale as Moses and Aaron Paul as Joshua. Anyone who’s ever opened an actual Bible can easily point out these historic inaccuracies but Hollywood is known to look out for its best interests, and that is the people who think box office over bootleg.

Nevertheless, the New York Premiere took place yesterday at the Brooklyn Museum and 50 Cent just happened to be there. Impressed with what he had seen, despite the controversy, he posed next to Bale and gave his Instagram stamp of approval posting, “Me and Christian bale EXODUS GOD’S & KINGS is a must see.#SMSAUDIO #POWER #FRIGO.”

Naturally the backlash was real spiteful and one Instagram user–Lilibelike–ripped Fiddy a new one, outlining how he had become part of the problem and that it was his conformance that leads to Mike Brown and Eric Garner cases.

50 isn’t much for philosophical rebuttals and he clapped back with the hilariously foul response, “Bitch, I didn’t make the movie; I watched it. Take your Soul Sister #1 ass to sleep.”

A December 4 Instagram post also detailed 50’s neutral political stance on the two police-slain unarmed men, so getting a rise out of him that isn’t entertainment related may be pointless.

