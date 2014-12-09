Trolling: Chris Rock Says My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy Is Better Than Thriller [VIDEO]

Chris Rock has been feverishly promoting his upcoming directorial debut Top Five to no end and he’s not above making headlines just for the sake of making them.

During a Hip-Hop roundtable with some well opinionated company, the legendary comedian dropped a bombshell statement to stop Hip-Hop’s axis mid-circle. He proclaimed that Kanye West’s fifth album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy is better than Michael Jackson’s Thriller. The same Michael Jackson’s that is the best-selling album of all-time; the same Michael Jackson’s Thriller that has the first music video to be inducted into the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress; and the same Michael Jackson’s Thriller that also holds the same distinction.

The alarming revelation was made as he discussed his top 5 rappers alongside co-star Rosario Dawson, moderator Angie Martinez, Miss Info, REVOLT TV’s Jayson Rodriguez, RESPECT Magazine’s Datwon Thomas, Maybach Music’s Shaheem Reid and the always outspoken Ed Lover.

“Kanye’s made the best album in the history of rap,” Rock began as he made his case for picking Lord Yeezus for his #2 slot. “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy is the better than Thriller,” he said matter-of-factly to a host of jaw-dropping reactions. He also went on to slander “Baby Be Mine” during his tangential claims.

Chris Rock is by no means a culture vulture. He’s championed Hip-Hop every chance he’s gotten from plugging Run-DMC on his underappreciated sitcom Everybody Hates Chris to helping Lil Jon’s mainstream popularity soar. However, he may be biased. He actually appears on MBDTF on the Amber Rose-shading “Blame Game” with John Legend.

Watch the preview video and hit the flip to see the full, entertaining 30-minute video. Top Five hits theaters nationwide on December 12.

Photo: YouTube

