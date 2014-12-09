Stream J.Cole’s 2014 Forest Hills Drive Album [LISTEN]

The wait (though not a very long one) is over. J. Cole officially debuted his third studio album 2014 Forest Hills Drive.

Cole took a very different approach when pushing this 13-track release in comparison to past projects. Focusing on the fans, the Roc Nation MC traveled to numerous U.S. cities to personally play listeners the project, while withholding all songs from radio. He also invited a lucky few to hear his latest creation at 2014 Forest Hills Drive, the house in his native Fayetteville, N.C. that he was most attached to during his adolescence and recently purchased.

There are no features on this LP, just Cole. That said, stream 2014 Forest Hills Drive below. Purchase it via iTunes.

Photo: YouTube