Kanye West Raps New Album Aloud For Seth Rogen

Kanye West typically runs a tight ship when creating an album, letting little to no information leak about forthcoming bodies of work. But we’d imagine that the rapper’s friends get a sneak peak, and that’s just what actor Seth Rogen was provided.

Rogen, while promoting his new film The Interview in Rolling Stone, revealed that he’s already heard the Yeezy album the world awaits. His experience with West’s latest creation, however, was far from conventional.

“Me and my wife had gotten some dessert and were in the lobby getting plates to bring back to our room…And Kanye was like, ‘What are you guys doing? Want to hear my new album?’,” said Rogen, recalling a recent hotel run-in with West.

Um, yes.

The Hollywood star continued, “So he takes us to this limo van and starts playing his album — except there’s no lyrics only beats. So he raps the whole album and after each song, he stops it, like ‘So what do you think?'”

Rogen didn’t divulge any details about what we heard, but said he and his wife were with West for two hours. He also learned something about West’s creative process that he’s taken into account when working on films.

“Now I realize the next person he sees that he knows is getting pulled into that van,” Rogen said. “But I learned a lesson from it, which is that Kanye is seeking input at all times. Processwise, it showed an openness and a fearlessness. We started screening our movies more and in rougher versions for our friends because of that.”

West and Rogen’s friendship was sparked when the comedy aficionado and James Franco parodied the “Bound 2” video, after which the G.O.O.D. Music founder asked the two to perform it live at his wedding. Fortunately, Rogen and Franco declined.

