Kendrick Lamar Partners With Reebok [VIDEO]

While many are wondering when Kendrick Lamar‘s new album will drop, the Compton rapper went ahead and partnered with Reebok.

The team up with the brand revolves around K. Dot giving back to the youth and saluting his hometown.

Says Reebok:

Reebok and Kendrick Lamar bring a joined vision of celebrating the limitless potential of youth through a short film created to pay homage to kids in Lamar’s hometown of Compton, CA. The video, “Reebok Presents Kendrick Lamar,” was directed by acclaimed director Anthony Mandler and was shot at locations that hold true meaning in Lamar’s life. A nod to his roots, the short film features today’s standouts at his alma mater, Centennial High School. The youth featured in this film are showcased to inspire the new generation to find their voice, and not to be afraid to become their best selves. The short is narrated by Kendrick through a powerful verse called “Kendrick Lamar – I AM” – his own personal ode to Compton.

Kendrick will be featured in Reebok’s global campaign to big up the 25th Anniversary of the Ventilator shoe, which is due out March 2015. However, a Ventilator OG, which is out January 15, is seen in the short film.

The “i” rapper will also get a capsule collection for fall/winter 2015 that will be available starting in June and feature the Reebok Ventilator and Classic models.

Check out the visual below.

—

Photo: YouTube