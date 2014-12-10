Future & Mike WiLL Made It To Drop Collaborative Mixtape

Longtime friends Future and Mike WiLL Made It are crafting a collaborative mixtape titled Ape Sh*t.

The Atlanta producer spoke with XXL about the project. “It’s like a tape, really,” Mike said to the magazine. “Just something to just feed the streets right quick, ’cause at the end of the day me and Future do so many different types of music.”

Future and Mike WiLL displayed their musical range, together and separately, in 2014. The former delivered his sophomore album, Honest, which the Ear Drummers Records founder executive produced, as well as the more recent mixtape Monster.

Meanwhile, Mike WiLL focused on laying the foreground for the aforementioned label, for which he produced his group Rae Sremmurd’s upcoming debut album, including their hit singles “No Flex Zone” and “No Type.”

Though Mike WiLL didn’t provide a release date for Ape Sh*t, listener can expect a new batch of tunes from the beatsmith via his new mixtape Ransom, which drops December 15.

—

Photo: Instagram