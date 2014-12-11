Barack Obama isn’t the only politician Hova has on the text. Yesterday (Dec. 10), Jay Z met with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to discuss reforming the criminal justice system in the wake of the death of Eric Garner.

While Jay Z has yet to make a formal statement regarding the ongoing protests in the wake of the failure of grand juries to indict the killers of Mike Brown and Garner, he is working behind the scenes, including supplying NBA players with “I Can’t Breathe” t-shirts.

However, the New York Post is extra salty that Cuomo had the nerve to meet with a former crack dealer.

Reports Page Six:

When you need advice on a subject, you go to an expert. Gov. Cuomo did just that when he had a policy meeting on the subject of how cops enforce the laws with hip-hop mogul Jay Z — who earned most of his expertise in crime as a crack dealer. The governor’s spokeswoman, Melissa DeRosa, on Wednesday described their confab in Cuomo’s Midtown office as “productive.’’ The two discussed “a top-to-bottom review of the criminal-justice system and how we can all work together to pass a reform package,” she said. The rapper built his musical career on songs about his past criminal exploits slinging crack in Brooklyn’s Marcy housing project. One online report lists 187 references to crack or cocaine on his 12 solo albums, including last year’s chart-topping “Magna Carta Holy Grail.” In addition to his rap boasts about drug dealing, his criminal-justice experience includes being charged with stabbing people and bashing them on their heads with bottles at his favorite city nightclubs.

Let that hurt go.

Cuomo press rep Melissa DeRosa released a statement reiterating that the meeting was about reviewing the criminal justice system and that his meeting with the mogul rapper was one of many.

It read, “Governor Cuomo has said he wants a comprehensive review of the current criminal justice system and has been talking with interested parties to discuss just that. Over the last week, he has personally spoken with members of the Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic and Asian Legislative Caucus, PBA President Pat Lynch, community activists including Russell Simmons and Shawn ‘Jay Z’ Carter, and district attorneys from across the state and looks forward to continuing this dialogue with additional stakeholders in the coming days and weeks.”

.@NYGovCuomo and Shawn "JAY Z" Carter met today to talk about criminal justice reform pic.twitter.com/Ud9d95cIRf — Melissa DeRosa (@melissadderosa) December 10, 2014

Photo: Twitter/@melissadderosa