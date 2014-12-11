Chris Rock Calls Steelers’ Quarterback “The Original Cosby”

Chris Rock referred to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger as “the original Cosby.” Ouch.

Rock threw a jab at Big Ben while in Baltimore, promoting his new film Top Five to an anti-Steelers crowd.

NYPost reports:

In 2010, Roethlisberger was investigated for allegedly sexually assaulting a 20-year-old college student in the bathroom of a Georgia nightclub. No charges were filed, but Roethlisberger was suspended by commissioner Roger Goodell for the first six games of the next season. Roethlisberger also was the subject of a lawsuit accusing him of raping a woman in Lake Tahoe in 2008.

Bill Cosby today faces a lengthy list of rape accusations from a number of women he met throughout his Hollywood career. The newest claim comes from supermodel Beverly Johnson, whose in-depth account graphically details an irate Cosby dragging her out of his home.

Peep the funny man’s comment in the video clip, below.

—

Photo: Instagram