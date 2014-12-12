CLOSE
12 Things We Learned From J. Cole’s Angie Martinez Interview [Photos]

Interviews this engaging are few and far between. But Angie Martinez gets to tuck under her belt another incredible one after probing J. Cole’s current state-of-mind.

Screen Shot 2014-12-12 at 11.03.56 AM

Following the debut of his third studio album, 2014 Forest Hills Drive, J. Cole visits Power 105.1 to cover an array of subject matters, all of which are discussed at length and in curious details.

Jermaine recounts how he felt right before his David Letterman show, offers his perspective on American capitalism, and explains controversial lyrics aimed at Iggy Azalea before he bows out on a lighthearted note of his top five (2Pac, Nas, B.I.G, Jay-Z, Eminem/André 3000).

Hit the flip for his best highlights. 2014 Forest Hills Drive out now.

jcole-intro-2014-509x400

Youtube

Photos: Instagram

Angie Martinez Show

