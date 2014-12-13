Iggy Azalea & Nick Young Appear In Forever 21 Ad, Swaggy P Shows Out

Iggy Azalea and Nick Young star in a new Forever 21 ad, which on paper has all the makings of being a cheesy display of love and affection. But we challenge you to watch, because the Los Angeles Lakers star couldn’t contain himself or his alter ego “Swaggy P.”

The couple play “Questions In a Hat,” a game that couldn’t be more self-explanatory. Iggy may be the more familiar face in the clip, but it’s Young who shines with his hilarious answers and commentary.

Peep the Forever 21 spot below.

Photo: YouTube