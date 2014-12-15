French Montana Connects With Jeremih On “Bad B*tch” [LISTEN]

French Montana is releasing an EP called The Appetizer to whet appetites until the main course, Mac & Cheese, arrives in 2015. Here’s a Jeremih-assisted track from the free project called “Bad B*tch.”

The Bronx rapper spits verse with the assistance of autotune over bouncy production, while Jeremih holds down the chorus duties. Per usual, it’s very likely that this cut will perform well in clubs.

Stream Montana’s “Bad B*tch” below. The Appetizer releases tomorrow, December 16.

—

Photo: Instagram