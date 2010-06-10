Drake Says Rihanna Used Him For Hit Records

Although a rumored fling between Drake and Rihanna was reported back in 2009, the rapper says he now realizes that their relationship was, to his surprise, just business.

According to the Young Money star, the singer used him to write records for her upcoming album Rated R. What everyone thought was the two becoming cozy was actually just Ri Ri what she needed from Drizzy.

That’s real role reversal for ya there. Drake opened up with The New York Times on their “relationship” behind the scenes.

“I was a pawn. You know what she was doing to me? She was doing exactly what I’ve done to so many women throughout my life, which is show them quality time, then disappear,” he said. “I was like, wow, this feels terrible.”

Stating that the singer vanished after, it was reported that she didn’t even end up using the song he wrote.

Known to pen his missteps with the opposite sex, fans can check the rapper letting the situation off his chest on “Fireworks”, the opening track to Thank Me Later, which drops June 15.

“Too many times, I’ve been wrong, I guess being right takes too long.” – Find Your Love