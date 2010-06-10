Chamillionaire Reveals That He Stole “Ridin Dirty” From UGK [Video]

Back in 2005, Chamillionaire had the streets ablaze “Ridin Dirty”, but now the rapper reveals that the idea was actually stolen from UGK.

While the rapper was promoting his first mainstream project, Sound Of Revenge, that particular record kept his pockets full, but the label has yet to pay the rap duo for their idea.

Since then, Universal’s control and being open to “concepts” decided by the label have landed Cham in hot water as the records haven’t been successful with the blame solely placed on him.

“When you get in this industry, you’re gonna have to deal with a lot of nonsense like that. You’re gonna have to deal with people that are not attached to music at all, telling you how to make the song.”

Industry Rule #4080 at its finest.