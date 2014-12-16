Kanye West Tweets #BlackLivesMatter In Support Of Protesters

While rappers like Killer Mike, J. Cole and Macklemore have been vocal in protesting the failure of grand juries to indict the killers of Mike Brown and Eric Garner, Kanye West was silent. Until last night.

While it came to light that Jay Z has been putting in work behind the scenes, Yeezy took to Twitter early this morning (Dec. 16) to support the massive protests that went down this past weekend. “600,000 people rallied for justice on Dec. 13th #blacklivesmatter,” he tweeted.

At the time of this post, the “New Slaves” rapper’s message has been retweeted over 14,000 times and favorited over 18,000 times.

See, people do care what a rapper says. And if West inspired more people to get involved, all the better.

—

Photo: WENN.com