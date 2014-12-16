Iggy Azalea Announces “The Great Escape” Tour Dates

Hate it or love it, Iggy Azalea had a crazy successful year. She managed to deliver a No.1 hit, land several mag covers, nab awards and drop a “critically-acclaimed” debut album (which was also rebranded with five new songs). And let’s not forget her four Grammy nods. But win or lose, she’s kicking off 2015 on the road and taking her act coast to coast.

“The Great Escape” trek will stop in arenas across North America opening April 14 at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA and closing out at the Frank Erwin Center in Texas. The “Fancy” rapper is also bringing along Tinashe and Nick Jonas.

Full dates below.

April 14 : Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

April 16 : Sacramento, CA – Sleep Train Arena

April 17 : Oakland, CA – The Oracle Arena

April 19 : Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

April 21 : Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

April 23 : San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center

April 25 : Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

April 27 : Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

April 30 : Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

May 1 : Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

May 2 : Auburn Hills, MI – The Palace of Auburn Hills

May 3 : Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre

May 6 : Boston, MA – TD Garden

May 7 : Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

May 8 : Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

May 10 : Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

May 12 : Washington, DC – Verizon Center

May 13 : Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena

May 15 : Orlando, FL – Amway Center

May 16 : Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

May 19 : Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena

May 22 : Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

May 23 : Houston, TX – Toyota Center

May 24 : Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center

—

Photo: WENN