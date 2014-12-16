Iggy Azalea Announces “The Great Escape” Tour Dates

Hate it or love it, Iggy Azalea had a crazy successful year. She managed to deliver a No.1 hit, land several mag covers, nab awards and drop a “critically-acclaimed” debut album (which was also rebranded with five new songs). And let’s not forget her four Grammy nods. But win or lose, she’s kicking off 2015 on the road and taking her act coast to coast.
“The Great Escape” trek will stop in arenas across North America opening April 14 at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA and closing out at the Frank Erwin Center in Texas. The “Fancy” rapper is also bringing along Tinashe and Nick Jonas.
Full dates below.
April 14 : Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center
April 16 : Sacramento, CA – Sleep Train Arena
April 17 : Oakland, CA – The Oracle Arena
April 19 : Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena
April 21 : Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
April 23 : San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center
April 25 : Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
April 27 : Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
April 30 : Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
May 1 : Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
May 2 : Auburn Hills, MI – The Palace of Auburn Hills
May 3 : Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre
May 6 : Boston, MA – TD Garden
May 7 : Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
May 8 : Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
May 10 : Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
May 12 : Washington, DC – Verizon Center
May 13 : Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena
May 15 : Orlando, FL – Amway Center
May 16 : Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena
May 19 : Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena
May 22 : Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
May 23 : Houston, TX – Toyota Center
May 24 : Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center
—
