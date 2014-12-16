Beyoncé & Jay Z Sued By Singer Over “Drunk In Love” Sample

Beyoncé and Jay Z came together to make magic on the track “Drunk In Love” from the R&B mega-star’s self-titled fifth studio album. However, the couple has been named in a lawsuit brought by a Hungarian singer who says her voice was used on the song.

Mónika Juhász Miczura, better known as Mitsou, filed a lawsuit in a Manhattan court that Beyoncé sampled vocals from a song the folk singer recorded back in 1995. Jay Z was also named in the lawsuit according to a report from Page Six.

Page Six writes:

“Internationally acclaimed Hungarian Roma singer’’ Mónika Juhász Miczura, known as Mitsou, says in court papers that Beyoncé recorded her voice in 1995 while Mitsou was singing the traditional folk song “Bajba, Bajba Pelem,’’ which she learned from her grandmother. “Mitsou’s voice was [then] sampled and digitally manipulated without her permission” for Beyoncé’s Grammy-nominated “Drunk in Love,’’ the suit charges. … “All together, Mitsou’s vocals are featured for over 1¹/₂ minutes of the 5¹/₂-minute song,” according to the Manhattan Supreme Court suit. The sampling “evokes foreign eroticism alongside the sexually intense lyrics performed by Beyoncé and Jay Z,” the suit says.

Mitsou is seeking unspecified damages for the “irreparable harm and emotional distress” of the unauthorized use of the track.

No response has come from Beyoncé, Jay Z or the track’s producer, Timbaland.

