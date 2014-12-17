Ghostface Killah & Sheek Louch Announce Hidden Gems Album, Premiere 1st Single “Wu-Block Biznez”

While speaking exclusively with Hip-Hop Wired, Sheek Louch foreshadowed a bevy of major projects that he and his LOX partners in rhyme were planning to drop. Now confirmed is the sequel to he and Ghostface Killah’s 2012 collab album Wu-Block.

Titled Hidden Gems, this project dons 15 tracks and will likely feature guest appearances from The LOX and Wu-Tang Clan members GZA, Masta Killa, Cappadonna, Styles P, Jadakiss, and more. The first leaked single is “Wu-Block Biznez,” which insinuates that Sheek and Tony Starks’ next release may be Wu-Block 2 with a spanking new title.

Separately, Ghostface just delivered his 36 Reasons LP and is set to follow-up with projects alongside BADBADNOTGOOD and DOOM, respectively, in 2015.

We’ll all know soon enough, as Hidden Gems is slated to release on January 20. Stream “Wu-Block Biznez” below.

Photo: Instagram