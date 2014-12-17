Noisey Captures Atlanta’s Dark Side In Documentary Trailer [VIDEO]

The success of the Chiraq documentary series prompted Noisey to capture a side of another musical hotbed, Atlanta, not often documented outside of the booth.

From the makers of Noisey Chiraq, a new 10-part series documenting unprecedented access into the Atlanta rap scene. Hosted by Vice / HBO / Noisey’s Thomas Morton and directed by Andy Capper, the series stars artists like 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Migos, Rich Homie Quan, Young Thug, Jeezy, upcoming stars like the Grammy-nominated iLoveMakonnen, and also spends time with the new wave of super-producers like Mike Will Made-It (Miley Cyrus), Metro Boomin, and 808 Mafia. The series goes behind the songs and into the trap houses, neighborhoods, problems, and solutions that have inspired the wheelhouse behind one of America’s most vibrant and influential music scenes. Also featuring appearances by the Atlanta Police Department, gang members, the ATL Twins and Curtis Snow (Snow On Da Bluff), we attempt to illustrate the complex and vibrant rap scene and what that culture means to the city.

The clip below shows a different level of access, during which song of ATL’s most famed rappers are armed to a tee will all sorts of hardware. The Noisey: Atlanta documentary will begin airing on January 13.

