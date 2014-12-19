Azealia Banks In Tears Over Appropriation Of Black Culture [VIDEO]

It’s no secret that Azealia Banks is one passionate woman who never minces her words. It was no different when she stopped by Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning show for a chance to properly speak out on her beef with Iggy Azalea.

In a roundtable discussion with Laura, Rosenberg and Ebro, the impassioned rapper found herself in a puddle of tears discussing the depiction of Black people in America, the appropriation of Black culture and its music.

“Until you motherf*ckers are ready to talk about what you owe me, at the very f*cking least you owe me the right to my f*cking identity,” said Banks. “And to not exploit that sh*t. That’s all we’re holding on to […] Hip-hop and rap.”

Later pointing out the Cosby rape allegations that eerily coincide with the nation’s unrest over Eric Garner’s and Mike Brown’s deaths. “Like Bill cosby, that sh*t [is] too f*cking timely. That’s too timely that you have Eric Garner, Mike Brown and Trayvon Martin and you f*cking talking about Bill Cosby. What the f*ck?”

The 47-minute interview was an explosive one, to say the least. She holds nothing back, particularly in sharing her feelings toward the Grand Hustle Family and T.I.

Watch it all, below. Broke With Expensive Taste in stores now.

Photo: YouTube