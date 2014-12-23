Wired 25: The 25 Best Mixtapes/EPs Of 2014 [LISTEN]

The year-end edition of Hip-Hop Wired’s Wired 25 series continues today with the 25 Best Mixtapes/EPs Of 2014.

Whether free or for sale, some of the best rap music to release this year did not arrive in LP form. Adding to that fact, there was a rise in EPs, which seemed to correlate with the deceasing attention span of fans.

Hit the jump to see what HHW selected for Wired 25: The 25 Best Mixtapes/EPs Of 2014. Peep the top 25 songs of the year here.

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26Next page »