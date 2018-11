Joell Ortiz drops his Yaowa Nation mixtape, just in time for the holidays. On it, Slaughterhouse’s own tackles six radio hits from 2014.

Tracks include those by Sam Smith, Iggy Azaela, Teeflii, French Montana, Tove Lo and Zhu, all of which he bodies.

Presented by Audiomack and Bottom Feeder Music, stream/download Yaowa Nation below.

—

Photo: Instagram