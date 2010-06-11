CLOSE
Update: Assault Charges Dropped Against Suge Knight

Assault charges have been dropped against the former head of Death Row Records Suge Knight.
As previously reported Knight was charged with assault with a deadly weapon in May after a man complained to police that Knight pointed a loaded gun at him.

Now however Suge’s catching a break because prosecutors decided not to file charges Thursday and asked police to investigate further.

He was arrested in the early morning of May 20 and freed later on $65,000 bond.

His lawyer Marc Brumer has been adamant about Suge’s innocence even going so far as to tell CNN,

Suge Knight is a businessman. He is not a person who would carry a gun or flash a gun at anybody. That’s not Suge Knight.”

death row , tupac

