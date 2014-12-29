The 13 Best Punchlines From Fabolous’ Young OG Project

Fabolous’ new LP, The Young OG Project may have missed the deadline to be considered for the best albums of the year, however his calculated Christmas hasn’t fallen on deaf ears going into 2015.

The fluid 11-track offering is a throwback of sorts to the days where a track’s BPM doesn’t compete with the lyrical contents and better attention to detail is paid to said lyrical contents.

Peep the top 13 punchlines from The Young OG Project and support it on iTunes.

—

Photo: Instagram/Fabolous

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14Next page »