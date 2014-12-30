Fabolous Addresses Drake’s Rolling Stone Comments

While speaking with MTV, Fabolous, amid a promo run for The Young OG Project album, relayed his thoughts on comments about him made by Drake in his controversial interview with Rolling Stone earlier this year.

“There were some real questionable bars on there,” Drake said, critiquing Kanye West’s Yeezus album in the interview. “Like that Swag-hili line? Come on man, man. Even Fabolous wouldn’t say some sh*t like that.

Granted, said statement could be regarded as grounds for beef in the rap world, but the Brooklyn rapper approached the situation with a cool head.

“Not to keep adding to an old story, but I spoke to Drake a little while after,” Loso reveals in the interview. “I ran into him at a Jordan Brand event and he was disgusted by how press will kinda instigate a story — make it seem worse than it was for the sake of being story.

“He apologized that I was even brought into that whole mess,” Fabolous continued. “I was shocked. Out of that conversation where they were talking about Jay and Kanye, for my name to come up in that mix, it definitely seemed like it was spoken up. It’s over. It’s under the bridge. I got a lot of respect for what Drake does and he’s expressed to me personally, so we move on from there.”

Fabolous, a rap veterans, admits that media can sensationalize minor points in conversation to sell a story, so he didn’t want to give Drake’s alleged statements too much attention.

Hear the full interview below.

Photo: MTV