A$AP Rocky ends 2014 by dropping a sort of new track called “Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2 (PFJII).”

The OG version of the track was set to appear on Long.Live.A$AP but ended up getting clipped before its release. Those searing synths were hooked up by Nez & Rio. Yep, it’s the same track he previewed in the “Multiply” video.

Listen to “Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2 (PFJII)” below.

