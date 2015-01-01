CLOSE
Kanye West Sings About Nori On “Only One” ft. Paul McCartney [Listen]

As we reported earlier, Def Jam was pushing for Kanye West to drop a new single, tonight. Well guess what? He listened!

Yeezy takes a softer approach with “Only One,” featuring Paul McCartney. We first heard about West and McCartney working together over the summer, and it looks like they made it happen.

The feel-good track is an ode to his daughter, North West, and maybe an all around reflection of the love that he has in his life these days.

It’s nice to hear that Ye’s in a good place.

Kanye West

